Is Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Weighed On By Its Debt Load?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Eventbrite Carry?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Eventbrite had US$354.5m in debt in June 2022; about the same as the year before. But on the other hand it also has US$670.8m in cash, leading to a US$316.2m net cash position.

How Strong Is Eventbrite's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Eventbrite had liabilities of US$398.9m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$367.7m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$670.8m in cash and US$3.94m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$91.9m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Of course, Eventbrite has a market capitalization of US$604.7m, so these liabilities are probably manageable. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Eventbrite boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Eventbrite can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year Eventbrite wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 92%, to US$235m. Shareholders probably have their fingers crossed that it can grow its way to profits.

So How Risky Is Eventbrite?

Statistically speaking companies that lose money are riskier than those that make money. And we do note that Eventbrite had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, over the last year. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$18m and booked a US$72m accounting loss. But the saving grace is the US$316.2m on the balance sheet. That kitty means the company can keep spending for growth for at least two years, at current rates. Eventbrite's revenue growth shone bright over the last year, so it may well be in a position to turn a profit in due course. By investing before those profits, shareholders take on more risk in the hope of bigger rewards. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Eventbrite that you should be aware of before investing here.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

