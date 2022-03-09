Is Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Euroseas Ltd. is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 140 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Euroseas Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ESEA's full-year earnings has moved 22.1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, ESEA has moved about 11.8% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Transportation stocks have lost an average of 7.7%. This shows that Euroseas Ltd. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

StealthGas (GASS) is another Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 8.5%.

In StealthGas' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 4.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Euroseas Ltd. belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, a group that includes 43 individual companies and currently sits at #107 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 25% this year, meaning that ESEA is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns. StealthGas is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track Euroseas Ltd. and StealthGas. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

