Is Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Transportation stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

Euroseas Ltd. is a member of our Transportation group, which includes 139 different companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Euroseas Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ESEA's full-year earnings has moved 22.8% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that ESEA has returned about 11.4% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Transportation companies have returned an average of 10.2%. This shows that Euroseas Ltd. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Transportation stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is ZTO Express Cayman Inc. (ZTO). The stock has returned 10.6% year-to-date.

For ZTO Express Cayman Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 10.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Euroseas Ltd. is a member of the Transportation - Shipping industry, which includes 43 individual companies and currently sits at #166 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 69.6% this year, meaning that ESEA is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, ZTO Express Cayman Inc. falls under the Transportation - Services industry. Currently, this industry has 29 stocks and is ranked #166. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +11.8%.

Going forward, investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to Euroseas Ltd. and ZTO Express Cayman Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.