Is Euroseas (ESEA) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Transportation space have likely heard of Euroseas (ESEA), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of ESEA and the rest of the Transportation group's stocks.

Euroseas is one of 141 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. ESEA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ESEA's full-year earnings has moved 31.99% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that ESEA has returned about 530.39% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Transportation sector has returned an average of 4.08% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Euroseas is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, ESEA belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, which includes 44 individual stocks and currently sits at #57 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 65.86% this year, meaning that ESEA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Transportation sector will want to keep a close eye on ESEA as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.