Is Euroseas (ESEA) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

Euroseas Ltd. is one of 133 individual stocks in the Transportation sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Euroseas Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ESEA's full-year earnings has moved 3.4% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, ESEA has returned 16.8% so far this year. In comparison, Transportation companies have returned an average of 2.4%. This means that Euroseas Ltd. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

International Seaways (INSW) is another Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 16.2%.

Over the past three months, International Seaways' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 19.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Euroseas Ltd. belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, a group that includes 39 individual stocks and currently sits at #63 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 13.3% so far this year, so ESEA is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. International Seaways is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Transportation sector may want to keep a close eye on Euroseas Ltd. and International Seaways as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

