Is Euroseas (ESEA) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Transportation space have likely heard of Euroseas (ESEA), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of ESEA and the rest of the Transportation group's stocks.

Euroseas is one of 141 individual stocks in the Transportation sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. ESEA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ESEA's full-year earnings has moved 23.61% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that ESEA has returned about 474.77% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Transportation sector has returned an average of 14.14% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Euroseas is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, ESEA belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, a group that includes 44 individual stocks and currently sits at #61 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 61.16% so far this year, meaning that ESEA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Transportation sector will want to keep a close eye on ESEA as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

