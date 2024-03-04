Is European Wax Center (EWCZ) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is European Wax Center, Inc. (EWCZ) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

European Wax Center, Inc. is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 194 different companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. European Wax Center, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EWCZ's full-year earnings has moved 1.5% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, EWCZ has returned 4.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Staples group have gained about 0.9% on average. This means that European Wax Center, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Utz Brands (UTZ). The stock is up 7.9% year-to-date.

For Utz Brands, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 11.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, European Wax Center, Inc. is a member of the Cosmetics industry, which includes 14 individual companies and currently sits at #199 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 5.2% so far this year, so EWCZ is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Utz Brands belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry. This 45-stock industry is currently ranked #148. The industry has moved +2.5% year to date.

Investors interested in the Consumer Staples sector may want to keep a close eye on European Wax Center, Inc. and Utz Brands as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

