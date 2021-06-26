Is Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Using Too Much Debt?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Euronet Worldwide's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of March 2021 Euronet Worldwide had US$1.14b of debt, an increase on US$1.09b, over one year. But on the other hand it also has US$1.49b in cash, leading to a US$341.5m net cash position.

How Strong Is Euronet Worldwide's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:EEFT Debt to Equity History June 26th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Euronet Worldwide had liabilities of US$1.60b falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$1.34b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$1.49b in cash and US$111.4m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$1.35b.

Given Euronet Worldwide has a market capitalization of US$7.69b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Euronet Worldwide boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Shareholders should be aware that Euronet Worldwide's EBIT was down 71% last year. If that earnings trend continues then paying off its debt will be about as easy as herding cats on to a roller coaster. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Euronet Worldwide can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. While Euronet Worldwide has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the last three years, Euronet Worldwide recorded free cash flow worth a fulsome 83% of its EBIT, which is stronger than we'd usually expect. That puts it in a very strong position to pay down debt.

Summing up

Although Euronet Worldwide's balance sheet isn't particularly strong, due to the total liabilities, it is clearly positive to see that it has net cash of US$341.5m. The cherry on top was that in converted 83% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in US$61m. So we don't have any problem with Euronet Worldwide's use of debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Euronet Worldwide you should know about.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.