Is Euronav (EURN) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Euronav NV (EURN) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Euronav NV is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 141 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Euronav NV is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EURN's full-year earnings has moved 128.6% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, EURN has moved about 37.2% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Transportation group have lost about 18.1% on average. This means that Euronav NV is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Golar LNG (GLNG) is another Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 89.3%.

Over the past three months, Golar LNG's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Euronav NV belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, which includes 43 individual stocks and currently sits at #33 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 25.7% so far this year, meaning that EURN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Golar LNG is also part of the same industry.

Euronav NV and Golar LNG could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

