Is Euronav (EURN) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Transportation stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Euronav NV (EURN) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

Euronav NV is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 141 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Euronav NV is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EURN's full-year earnings has moved 127.3% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that EURN has returned about 28.5% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Transportation companies have returned an average of -12.3%. This shows that Euronav NV is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Transportation stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Pangaea Logistics (PANL). The stock has returned 45.8% year-to-date.

For Pangaea Logistics, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 89.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Euronav NV is a member of the Transportation - Shipping industry, which includes 43 individual companies and currently sits at #25 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 34% so far this year, so EURN is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Pangaea Logistics is also part of the same industry.

Euronav NV and Pangaea Logistics could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

