Is EURODRY LTD (EDRY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is EURODRY LTD (EDRY). EDRY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 2.44 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 6.61. Over the past year, EDRY's Forward P/E has been as high as 21.32 and as low as -5.98, with a median of -1.10.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. EDRY has a P/S ratio of 0.77. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.22.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that EURODRY LTD is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, EDRY feels like a great value stock at the moment.

