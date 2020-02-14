Is EURODRY LTD (EDRY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is EURODRY LTD (EDRY). EDRY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.86. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 45.95. Over the last 12 months, EDRY's Forward P/E has been as high as 81.29 and as low as -31.81, with a median of -4.41.

Another notable valuation metric for EDRY is its P/B ratio of 0.32. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 0.86. Within the past 52 weeks, EDRY's P/B has been as high as 0.49 and as low as 0.29, with a median of 0.42.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. EDRY has a P/S ratio of 0.53. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.86.

Finally, we should also recognize that EDRY has a P/CF ratio of 2.27. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. EDRY's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 7.95. EDRY's P/CF has been as high as 3.43 and as low as 1.52, with a median of 2.37, all within the past year.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in EURODRY LTD's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that EDRY is an impressive value stock right now.

