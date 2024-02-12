Is EuroDry (EDRY) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is EuroDry (EDRY). EDRY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value.

We should also highlight that EDRY has a P/B ratio of 0.52. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.39. Over the past 12 months, EDRY's P/B has been as high as 0.55 and as low as 0.35, with a median of 0.40.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. EDRY has a P/S ratio of 1.23. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.3.

Finally, investors should note that EDRY has a P/CF ratio of 4.09. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 5.71. Over the past 52 weeks, EDRY's P/CF has been as high as 4.33 and as low as 1.05, with a median of 1.90.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL) may be another strong Transportation - Shipping stock to add to your shortlist. PANL is a # 1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value grade of A.

Furthermore, Pangaea Logistics Solutions holds a P/B ratio of 1.05 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 1.39. PANL's P/B has been as high as 1.17, as low as 0.65, with a median of 0.79 over the past 12 months.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in EuroDry and Pangaea Logistics Solutions's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that EDRY and PANL is an impressive value stock right now.

