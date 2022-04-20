Is EuroDry (EDRY) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is EuroDry (EDRY). EDRY is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 2.29. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.55. Over the past 52 weeks, EDRY's Forward P/E has been as high as 6.14 and as low as 1.04, with a median of 2.21.

Finally, investors should note that EDRY has a P/CF ratio of 2.63. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. EDRY's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 4.05. Over the past year, EDRY's P/CF has been as high as 18.45 and as low as 1.24, with a median of 3.68.

If you're looking for another solid Transportation - Shipping value stock, take a look at Euroseas (ESEA). ESEA is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

Furthermore, Euroseas holds a P/B ratio of 2.36 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 1.18. ESEA's P/B has been as high as 5.88, as low as 2.18, with a median of 3.24 over the past 12 months.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in EuroDry and Euroseas strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, EDRY and ESEA look like an impressive value stock at the moment.

