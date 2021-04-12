Is Etsy (ETSY) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Etsy (ETSY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Etsy is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 625 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. ETSY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ETSY's full-year earnings has moved 38.43% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, ETSY has moved about 22.85% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 10.33%. This means that Etsy is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, ETSY belongs to the Internet - Services industry, a group that includes 49 individual companies and currently sits at #112 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 22.04% this year, meaning that ETSY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

ETSY will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Etsy, Inc. (ETSY): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.