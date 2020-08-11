Is Etsy (ETSY) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Etsy (ETSY) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Etsy is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 605 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. ETSY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ETSY's full-year earnings has moved 100.14% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, ETSY has returned 204.11% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 20.58%. This means that Etsy is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, ETSY belongs to the Internet - Services industry, a group that includes 47 individual stocks and currently sits at #117 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 17.90% this year, meaning that ETSY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track ETSY. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.