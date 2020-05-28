Is Etsy (ETSY) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Etsy (ETSY), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Etsy is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 613 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. ETSY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ETSY's full-year earnings has moved 37.48% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, ETSY has returned 72.10% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 3.73% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Etsy is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, ETSY belongs to the Internet - Services industry, which includes 49 individual stocks and currently sits at #42 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 8.33% so far this year, so ETSY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

ETSY will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

