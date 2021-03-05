Is Etsy (ETSY) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Etsy (ETSY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of ETSY and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

Etsy is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 627 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. ETSY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ETSY's full-year earnings has moved 39.80% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, ETSY has gained about 11.35% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 0.84%. This means that Etsy is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, ETSY belongs to the Internet - Services industry, a group that includes 50 individual companies and currently sits at #155 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 10.33% so far this year, so ETSY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

ETSY will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

Zacks Investment Research

