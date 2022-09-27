Is Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) A Risky Investment?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Eton Pharmaceuticals's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Eton Pharmaceuticals had US$6.36m of debt in June 2022, down from US$6.76m, one year before. But on the other hand it also has US$17.0m in cash, leading to a US$10.7m net cash position. NasdaqGM:ETON Debt to Equity History September 27th 2022

A Look At Eton Pharmaceuticals' Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Eton Pharmaceuticals had liabilities of US$3.81m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$5.99m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$17.0m in cash and US$834.0k in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it can boast US$8.08m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Eton Pharmaceuticals is using debt in a way that is appears to be both safe and conservative. Because it has plenty of assets, it is unlikely to have trouble with its lenders. Succinctly put, Eton Pharmaceuticals boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Eton Pharmaceuticals's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, Eton Pharmaceuticals reported revenue of US$16m, which is a gain of 10%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. We usually like to see faster growth from unprofitable companies, but each to their own.

So How Risky Is Eton Pharmaceuticals?

By their very nature companies that are losing money are more risky than those with a long history of profitability. And in the last year Eton Pharmaceuticals had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, truth be told. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$8.4m and booked a US$12m accounting loss. With only US$10.7m on the balance sheet, it would appear that its going to need to raise capital again soon. Overall, its balance sheet doesn't seem overly risky, at the moment, but we're always cautious until we see the positive free cash flow. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Eton Pharmaceuticals that you should be aware of.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

