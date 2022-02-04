Is Ethereum a Buy? What ETH Bulls and Bears Are Saying About ETH

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD) is climbing higher today as various cryptocurrencies continue to rebound after a rough start to the year. But some crypto traders might be wondering if Ethereum is still a buy at its current price.

Let’s take a look at what our experts have to say about the matter below!

Is Ethereum a Buy: What the Bulls Say

“Ethereum has been on a tear as of late and looks like a solid crypto investment in this bear market. There are many reasons to back the token including its popularity, bullish price movement, and more.” — Faizan Farooque, InvestorPlace

“There aren’t surgically accurate lines, but using BTC-USD as a gauge has worked well before. ETH-USD at these levels is already reasonable. If it falls into below $2,000 per coin it would make for a solid add spot. I don’t believe I will pounce all in at any level. But if Bitcoin ends up near $20,000 — its old headline high, that would be a place to engage in size.” — Nicolas Chahine, InvestorPlace

Is Ethereum a Buy: What the Bears Say

“From my vantage point, whether private citizens benefit from ETH or not is a side issue. For Putin, he sees an opening, one to hurt the U.S. and simultaneously profit Russia, a double whammy.” — Josh Enomoto, InvestorPlace

“Ethereum is asking users to begin on its network, switch to another, then come back in order to transact ETH. It isn’t a long-term solution. And that has swung the doors of opportunity wide open for competitors.” — Alex Sirois, InvestorPlace

ETH is performing well today with the crypto rising 12.1% over a 24-hour period as of noon Friday.

We’ve got more crypto news for traders to check out below!

