Is Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Ethan Allen (ETD) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Ethan Allen is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 220 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Ethan Allen is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ETD's full-year earnings has moved 6.9% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, ETD has moved about 19% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 16.7% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Ethan Allen is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (FWRG). The stock is up 44.1% year-to-date.

For First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 20.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Ethan Allen belongs to the Retail - Home Furnishings industry, which includes 7 individual stocks and currently sits at #109 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 21.2% so far this year, so ETD is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. falls under the Retail - Restaurants industry. Currently, this industry has 41 stocks and is ranked #46. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +5.7%.

Ethan Allen and First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Zacks Investment Research

