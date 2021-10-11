Is Ethan Allen (ETD) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

Ethan Allen (ETD) is a stock many investors are watching right now. ETD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 9.03, which compares to its industry's average of 15.41. Over the past 52 weeks, ETD's Forward P/E has been as high as 26 and as low as 8.60, with a median of 13.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. ETD has a P/S ratio of 0.89. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.16.

Finally, investors should note that ETD has a P/CF ratio of 8.14. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 21.02. Over the past year, ETD's P/CF has been as high as 24.16 and as low as 7.73, with a median of 16.90.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Ethan Allen's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, ETD looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

