Is Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) A Risky Investment?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Estée Lauder Companies's Net Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Estée Lauder Companies had US$5.55b in debt in September 2021; about the same as the year before. However, it also had US$4.00b in cash, and so its net debt is US$1.55b.

NYSE:EL Debt to Equity History January 23rd 2022

How Strong Is Estée Lauder Companies' Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Estée Lauder Companies had liabilities of US$5.32b falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$9.30b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$4.00b and US$2.27b worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$8.35b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Since publicly traded Estée Lauder Companies shares are worth a very impressive total of US$106.9b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward. But either way, Estée Lauder Companies has virtually no net debt, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Estée Lauder Companies has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 0.39. And its EBIT easily covers its interest expense, being 25.4 times the size. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. On top of that, Estée Lauder Companies grew its EBIT by 64% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Estée Lauder Companies's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, Estée Lauder Companies recorded free cash flow worth 80% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Our View

The good news is that Estée Lauder Companies's demonstrated ability to cover its interest expense with its EBIT delights us like a fluffy puppy does a toddler. And the good news does not stop there, as its EBIT growth rate also supports that impression! It looks Estée Lauder Companies has no trouble standing on its own two feet, and it has no reason to fear its lenders. For investing nerds like us its balance sheet is almost charming. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Estée Lauder Companies that you should be aware of before investing here.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

