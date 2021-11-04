Is Establishment Labs Holdings (NASDAQ:ESTA) Weighed On By Its Debt Load?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Establishment Labs Holdings Carry?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Establishment Labs Holdings had US$50.8m in debt in June 2021; about the same as the year before. But on the other hand it also has US$76.8m in cash, leading to a US$26.0m net cash position.

How Strong Is Establishment Labs Holdings' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqCM:ESTA Debt to Equity History November 4th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that Establishment Labs Holdings had liabilities of US$27.3m due within a year, and liabilities of US$56.0m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had US$76.8m in cash and US$23.1m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it can boast US$16.6m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

Having regard to Establishment Labs Holdings' size, it seems that its liquid assets are well balanced with its total liabilities. So it's very unlikely that the US$1.91b company is short on cash, but still worth keeping an eye on the balance sheet. Succinctly put, Establishment Labs Holdings boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Establishment Labs Holdings's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Over 12 months, Establishment Labs Holdings reported revenue of US$112m, which is a gain of 37%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. With any luck the company will be able to grow its way to profitability.

So How Risky Is Establishment Labs Holdings?

Statistically speaking companies that lose money are riskier than those that make money. And in the last year Establishment Labs Holdings had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, truth be told. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$13m and booked a US$22m accounting loss. But at least it has US$26.0m on the balance sheet to spend on growth, near-term. With very solid revenue growth in the last year, Establishment Labs Holdings may be on a path to profitability. Pre-profit companies are often risky, but they can also offer great rewards. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example - Establishment Labs Holdings has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

