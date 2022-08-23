Is Establishment Labs Holdings (NASDAQ:ESTA) Using Too Much Debt?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Establishment Labs Holdings's Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of June 2022, Establishment Labs Holdings had US$145.5m of debt, up from US$50.8m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it does have US$91.3m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$54.2m. NasdaqCM:ESTA Debt to Equity History August 23rd 2022

How Healthy Is Establishment Labs Holdings' Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Establishment Labs Holdings had liabilities of US$34.8m due within a year, and liabilities of US$149.3m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$91.3m and US$32.0m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$60.8m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Given Establishment Labs Holdings has a market capitalization of US$1.51b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Establishment Labs Holdings's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Over 12 months, Establishment Labs Holdings reported revenue of US$144m, which is a gain of 29%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. Shareholders probably have their fingers crossed that it can grow its way to profits.

Caveat Emptor

Even though Establishment Labs Holdings managed to grow its top line quite deftly, the cold hard truth is that it is losing money on the EBIT line. To be specific the EBIT loss came in at US$34m. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above does not give us much confidence that company should be using so much debt. Quite frankly we think the balance sheet is far from match-fit, although it could be improved with time. Another cause for caution is that is bled US$61m in negative free cash flow over the last twelve months. So to be blunt we think it is risky. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Establishment Labs Holdings you should be aware of.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

