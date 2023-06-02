Is Essentra (FLRAF) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is Essentra (FLRAF). FLRAF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 16.48, which compares to its industry's average of 17.68. Over the last 12 months, FLRAF's Forward P/E has been as high as 51.60 and as low as 13.56, with a median of 20.87.

We should also highlight that FLRAF has a P/B ratio of 0.85. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.49. Within the past 52 weeks, FLRAF's P/B has been as high as 1.32 and as low as 0.81, with a median of 0.85.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Essentra's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, FLRAF looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

