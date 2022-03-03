Is Essent Group (ESNT) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Essent Group (ESNT). ESNT is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 6.75, while its industry has an average P/E of 7.61. Over the past year, ESNT's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.68 and as low as 6.50, with a median of 7.86.

Investors should also note that ESNT holds a PEG ratio of 0.67. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ESNT's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 0.76. Over the past 52 weeks, ESNT's PEG has been as high as 0.97 and as low as 0.65, with a median of 0.79.

Another notable valuation metric for ESNT is its P/B ratio of 1.15. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.60. Within the past 52 weeks, ESNT's P/B has been as high as 1.54 and as low as 1.12, with a median of 1.26.

Finally, we should also recognize that ESNT has a P/CF ratio of 6.76. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 19.38. ESNT's P/CF has been as high as 14.08 and as low as 6.59, with a median of 8.72, all within the past year.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Essent Group's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that ESNT is an impressive value stock right now.

