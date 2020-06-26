Is Essent Group a Worthy Stock To Pick (ESNT) Right Now?

Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?

One way to find these companies is by looking at several key metrics and financial ratios, many of which are crucial in the value stock selection process. Let’s put, Essent Group , Ltd. ESNT stock into this equation and find out if it is a good choice for value-oriented investors right now, or if investors subscribing to this methodology should look elsewhere for top picks:

PE Ratio

A key metric that value investors always look at is the Price to Earnings Ratio, or PE for short. This shows us how much investors are willing to pay for each dollar of earnings in a given stock, and is easily one of the most popular financial ratios in the world. The best use of the PE ratio is to compare the stock’s current PE ratio with: a) where this ratio has been in the past; b) how it compares to the average for the industry/sector; and c) how it compares to the market as a whole.

On this front, Essent Group has a trailing twelve months PE ratio of 6.25, as you can see in the chart below:





This level actually compares pretty favorably with the market at large, as the PE for the S&P 500 compares in at about 19.66. If we focus on the stock’s long-term PE trend, the current level Essent Group puts current PE ratio below its midpoint (which is 11.45) over the past five years.





Also, the stock’s PE compares favorably with the Zacks Finance sector’s trailing twelve months PE ratio, which stands at 12.56. At the very least, this indicates that the stock is relatively undervalued right now, compared to its peers.





We should also point out that Essent Group has a forward PE ratio (price relative to this year’s earnings) of 9.03, so it is fair to expect an increase in the company’s share price in the near future.

P/CF Ratio

An often-overlooked ratio that can still be a great indicator of value is the price/cash flow metric. This ratio doesn’t take amortization and depreciation into account, so can give a more accurate picture of the financial health in a business. This is a preferred metric to some valuation investors because cash flows are (a) generally less prone to manipulation by the company’s management and (b) are less affected by variation in accounting policies between different companies.

The ratio is generally applied to find out whether a company’s stock is overpriced or underpriced with reference to its cash flows generation potential compared with its competitors. However, it is not commonly used for cross-industry comparison, as the average price to cash flow ratio varies from industry to industry.

In this case, the stock’s P/CF ratio of 5.88 which is lower than the Zacks Finance’s 14.37, which indicates that the stock is somewhat undervalued in this respect.







If anything, this suggests some level of undervalued trading—at least compared to historical norms.

Broad Value Outlook

In aggregate, Essent Group currently has a Value Style Score of B, putting it into the top 40% of all stocks we cover from this look. This makes ESNT a solid choice for value investors.



What About the Stock Overall?

Though Essent Group might be a good choice for value investors, there are plenty of other factors to consider before investing in this name. In particular, it is worth noting that the company has a Growth grade of D and a Momentum score of B. This gives ESNT a VGM score—or its overarching fundamental grade—of C. (You can read more about the Zacks Style Scores here >>).

Meanwhile, the company’s recent earnings estimates have been disappointing. The current quarter has seen two estimates go lower in the past sixty days and none higher, while current year estimate has seen three downward and no upward revision in the same time period.

This has had a noticeable impact on the consensus estimate. The current quarter consensus estimate has declined 0.6% in the past two months, while the current year estimate has fallen 23.6% in the same time period. You can see the consensus estimate trend and recent price action for the stock in the chart below:

Essent Group Ltd. Price and Consensus

Essent Group Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Essent Group Ltd. Quote

This negative trend is why the stock has just a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) and why we are looking for in-line performance from the company in the near term.

Bottom Line

Essent Group is an inspired choice for value investors, as it is hard to beat its incredible lineup of statistics on this front. Moreover, a strong industry rank (Top 40% out of more than 250 industries) further supports the growth potential of the stock. However with a Zacks Rank#3 , it is hard to get excited about the stock overall. In fact, over the past one year, the sector has clearly underperformed the broader market, as you can see below:





So, value investors might want to wait for estimates, analyst sentiment to turn around in this name first, but once that happens, this stock could be a compelling pick.

