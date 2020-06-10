Is Essa Bancorp (ESSA) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is Essa Bancorp (ESSA). ESSA is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A.

Another notable valuation metric for ESSA is its P/B ratio of 0.88. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1. Over the past 12 months, ESSA's P/B has been as high as 1.06 and as low as 0.62, with a median of 0.97.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. ESSA has a P/S ratio of 2.18. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.19.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that ESSA has a P/CF ratio of 9.37. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 10.48. Within the past 12 months, ESSA's P/CF has been as high as 11.69 and as low as 6.72, with a median of 10.61.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Essa Bancorp is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, ESSA feels like a great value stock at the moment.

