Is Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Trading At A 31% Discount?

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

The model

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 Levered FCF ($, Millions) -US$1.60m US$3.10m US$4.44m US$5.81m US$7.10m US$8.24m US$9.22m US$10.0m US$10.7m US$11.3m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 43.2% Est @ 30.83% Est @ 22.17% Est @ 16.11% Est @ 11.86% Est @ 8.89% Est @ 6.81% Est @ 5.36% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 7.8% -US$1.5 US$2.7 US$3.5 US$4.3 US$4.9 US$5.2 US$5.4 US$5.5 US$5.4 US$5.3

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$40m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.0%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.8%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2031 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$11m× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (7.8%– 2.0%) = US$196m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$196m÷ ( 1 + 7.8%)10= US$92m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$132m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$4.1, the company appears quite good value at a 31% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

The assumptions

NasdaqCM:GMBL Discounted Cash Flow December 28th 2021

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Esports Entertainment Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.8%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.152. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For Esports Entertainment Group, there are three essential items you should look at:

Risks: Case in point, we've spotted 5 warning signs for Esports Entertainment Group you should be aware of, and 1 of them is potentially serious. Future Earnings: How does GMBL's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

