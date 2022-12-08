Is Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Esperion Therapeutics is one of 1183 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Esperion Therapeutics is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ESPR's full-year earnings has moved 4% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, ESPR has moved about 26.6% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -16.1% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Esperion Therapeutics is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is TransMedics (TMDX). The stock is up 214.7% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, TransMedics' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 17.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Esperion Therapeutics belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry, a group that includes 218 individual companies and currently sits at #95 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 29.9% so far this year, so ESPR is performing better in this area.

In contrast, TransMedics falls under the Medical - Instruments industry. Currently, this industry has 103 stocks and is ranked #92. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -27.1%.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on Esperion Therapeutics and TransMedics as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

