Is ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) A Risky Investment?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does ESCO Technologies Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that ESCO Technologies had US$55.8m of debt in December 2020, down from US$150.9m, one year before. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$57.4m in cash, so it actually has US$1.52m net cash.

How Healthy Is ESCO Technologies' Balance Sheet?

NYSE:ESE Debt to Equity History April 15th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, ESCO Technologies had liabilities of US$254.6m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$149.4m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$57.4m and US$237.4m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$109.2m.

Given ESCO Technologies has a market capitalization of US$2.85b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. While it does have liabilities worth noting, ESCO Technologies also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

But the bad news is that ESCO Technologies has seen its EBIT plunge 10% in the last twelve months. If that rate of decline in earnings continues, the company could find itself in a tight spot. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine ESCO Technologies's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. ESCO Technologies may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the most recent three years, ESCO Technologies recorded free cash flow worth 60% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Summing up

We could understand if investors are concerned about ESCO Technologies's liabilities, but we can be reassured by the fact it has has net cash of US$1.52m. So we don't have any problem with ESCO Technologies's use of debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for ESCO Technologies that you should be aware of before investing here.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

