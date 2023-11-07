Is ESAB Corporation (ESAB) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Esab (ESAB) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.

Esab is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 215 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Esab is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ESAB's full-year earnings has moved 3.2% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, ESAB has returned 59.9% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have gained about 2.5% on average. This shows that Esab is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Industrial Products sector, Eaton (ETN), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 37.9%.

Over the past three months, Eaton's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Esab belongs to the Metal Products - Procurement and Fabrication industry, a group that includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #214 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 8.5% so far this year, so ESAB is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Eaton belongs to the Manufacturing - Electronics industry. This 16-stock industry is currently ranked #148. The industry has moved +13.4% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to Esab and Eaton as they could maintain their solid performance.

