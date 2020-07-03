Is Ericsson (ERIC) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Ericsson (ERIC) is a stock many investors are watching right now. ERIC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 15.99, while its industry has an average P/E of 22.25. Over the past 52 weeks, ERIC's Forward P/E has been as high as 21.25 and as low as 11.49, with a median of 16.62.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is ERIC's P/B ratio of 3.78. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 6.90. Over the past year, ERIC's P/B has been as high as 4 and as low as 2.37, with a median of 3.41.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. ERIC has a P/S ratio of 1.3. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.38.

Finally, investors should note that ERIC has a P/CF ratio of 27.33. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. ERIC's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 54.44. Within the past 12 months, ERIC's P/CF has been as high as 34.60 and as low as -16,579.61, with a median of 24.56.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Ericsson's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, ERIC looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

