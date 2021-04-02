Is Ericsson (ERIC) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Ericsson (ERIC), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Ericsson is one of 625 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. ERIC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ERIC's full-year earnings has moved 3.96% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, ERIC has returned 9.37% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 7.28% on average. As we can see, Ericsson is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, ERIC belongs to the Wireless Equipment industry, which includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #73 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 1.52% so far this year, so ERIC is performing better in this area.

ERIC will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Ericsson (ERIC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.