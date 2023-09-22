Is Equity Bancshares (EQBK) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

Equity Bancshares (EQBK) is a stock many investors are watching right now. EQBK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

We should also highlight that EQBK has a P/B ratio of 0.87. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.11. EQBK's P/B has been as high as 1.53 and as low as 0.76, with a median of 1.01, over the past year.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. EQBK has a P/S ratio of 1.44. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.73.

Finally, investors should note that EQBK has a P/CF ratio of 5.70. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 9.48. Within the past 12 months, EQBK's P/CF has been as high as 8.36 and as low as 4.84, with a median of 6.45.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Equity Bancshares's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that EQBK is an impressive value stock right now.

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (EQBK)

