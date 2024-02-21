Is Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

Equitrans Midstream is one of 249 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Equitrans Midstream is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ETRN's full-year earnings has moved 6.9% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, ETRN has gained about 3.1% so far this year. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 0.1%. As we can see, Equitrans Midstream is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Oils-Energy sector, Oceaneering International (OII), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 1.9%.

For Oceaneering International, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Equitrans Midstream is a member of the Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry, which includes 12 individual companies and currently sits at #223 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 2.4% this year, meaning that ETRN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Oceaneering International, however, belongs to the Oil and Gas - Field Services industry. Currently, this 23-stock industry is ranked #178. The industry has moved -5.8% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Oils-Energy sector may want to keep a close eye on Equitrans Midstream and Oceaneering International as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

