Is Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH). EQH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 4.37, while its industry has an average P/E of 13. EQH's Forward P/E has been as high as 5.55 and as low as 2.18, with a median of 4.56, all within the past year.

Investors will also notice that EQH has a PEG ratio of 0.76. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. EQH's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.81. Within the past year, EQH's PEG has been as high as 1.47 and as low as 0.37, with a median of 0.64.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Equitable Holdings, Inc.'s strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, EQH looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

