Is Equillium (EQ) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Equillium (EQ) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of EQ and the rest of the Medical group's stocks.

Equillium is a member of our Medical group, which includes 933 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. EQ is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EQ's full-year earnings has moved 4.56% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, EQ has moved about 82.25% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Medical stocks have gained an average of 2.71%. This means that Equillium is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, EQ is a member of the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 416 individual companies and currently sits at #170 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 3.43% this year, meaning that EQ is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track EQ. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

