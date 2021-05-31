Is EQT (NYSE:EQT) Using Debt Sensibly?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is EQT's Net Debt?

As you can see below, EQT had US$4.76b of debt at March 2021, down from US$5.04b a year prior. Net debt is about the same, since the it doesn't have much cash.

How Healthy Is EQT's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:EQT Debt to Equity History May 31st 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, EQT had liabilities of US$1.75b due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$7.06b due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$40.7m and US$682.5m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$8.09b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

When you consider that this deficiency exceeds the company's US$5.83b market capitalization, you might well be inclined to review the balance sheet intently. Hypothetically, extremely heavy dilution would be required if the company were forced to pay down its liabilities by raising capital at the current share price. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine EQT's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year EQT had a loss before interest and tax, and actually shrunk its revenue by 4.9%, to US$3.0b. That's not what we would hope to see.

Caveat Emptor

Over the last twelve months EQT produced an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss. Its EBIT loss was a whopping US$632m. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above make us nervous about the company. We'd want to see some strong near-term improvements before getting too interested in the stock. For example, we would not want to see a repeat of last year's loss of US$841m. In the meantime, we consider the stock to be risky. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. We've identified 1 warning sign with EQT , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

