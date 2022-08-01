Is EPR Properties (EPR) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is EPR Properties (EPR) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

EPR Properties is a member of our Finance group, which includes 886 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. EPR Properties is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EPR's full-year earnings has moved 5.2% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, EPR has returned 13.3% so far this year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of -11.7%. This shows that EPR Properties is outperforming its peers so far this year.

BB Seguridade Participacoes SA (BBSEY) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 51.6%.

Over the past three months, BB Seguridade Participacoes SA's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 363.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, EPR Properties belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry, which includes 25 individual stocks and currently sits at #43 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 13.1% so far this year, meaning that EPR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, BB Seguridade Participacoes SA falls under the Insurance - Multi line industry. Currently, this industry has 32 stocks and is ranked #158. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -3.6%.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on EPR Properties and BB Seguridade Participacoes SA as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.