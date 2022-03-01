Is EPR Properties (EPR) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is EPR Properties (EPR) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

EPR Properties is a member of our Finance group, which includes 897 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. EPR Properties is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EPR's full-year earnings has moved 3.4% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, EPR has gained about 4.9% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of -3% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that EPR Properties is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Bankinter SA (BKNIY). The stock is up 13.6% year-to-date.

In Bankinter SA's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 11% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, EPR Properties belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry, a group that includes 25 individual companies and currently sits at #95 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 11% so far this year, meaning that EPR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Bankinter SA, however, belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry. Currently, this 62-stock industry is ranked #90. The industry has moved +4.5% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to EPR Properties and Bankinter SA as they could maintain their solid performance.

