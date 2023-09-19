Is ePlus (PLUS) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is ePlus (PLUS) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

ePlus is one of 633 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. ePlus is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PLUS' full-year earnings has moved 17.2% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, PLUS has returned 39.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 37.9% on a year-to-date basis. This means that ePlus is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, Synopsys (SNPS), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 44.1%.

Over the past three months, Synopsys' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, ePlus belongs to the Business - Software Services industry, a group that includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #62 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 17.9% so far this year, so PLUS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Synopsys, however, belongs to the Computer - Software industry. Currently, this 39-stock industry is ranked #161. The industry has moved +39% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to ePlus and Synopsys as they could maintain their solid performance.

