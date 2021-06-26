Is Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) A Risky Investment?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Epizyme's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at March 2021 Epizyme had debt of US$230.5m, up from US$61.5m in one year. But it also has US$298.9m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$68.4m net cash.

A Look At Epizyme's Liabilities

NasdaqGS:EPZM Debt to Equity History June 26th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that Epizyme had liabilities of US$39.0m due within a year, and liabilities of US$244.7m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had US$298.9m in cash and US$9.76m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it can boast US$25.0m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Epizyme has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Simply put, the fact that Epizyme has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Epizyme's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year Epizyme wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 28%, to US$22m. Shareholders probably have their fingers crossed that it can grow its way to profits.

So How Risky Is Epizyme?

Statistically speaking companies that lose money are riskier than those that make money. And the fact is that over the last twelve months Epizyme lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$250m of cash and made a loss of US$251m. But at least it has US$68.4m on the balance sheet to spend on growth, near-term. With very solid revenue growth in the last year, Epizyme may be on a path to profitability. By investing before those profits, shareholders take on more risk in the hope of bigger rewards. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. We've identified 2 warning signs with Epizyme , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

