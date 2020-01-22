Is Epizyme (EPZM) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Epizyme (EPZM), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Epizyme is one of 905 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. EPZM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EPZM's full-year earnings has moved 10.06% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, EPZM has gained about 5.75% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 2.48% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Epizyme is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, EPZM belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 387 individual stocks and currently sits at #85 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 0.42% so far this year, so EPZM is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to EPZM as it looks to continue its solid performance.

