Is EPAM Systems (EPAM) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of EPAM Systems (EPAM), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of EPAM and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

EPAM Systems is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 630 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. EPAM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EPAM's full-year earnings has moved 1.75% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, EPAM has returned 78% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 28.67% on average. This shows that EPAM Systems is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, EPAM belongs to the Computers - IT Services industry, a group that includes 29 individual companies and currently sits at #100 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 23.03% so far this year, so EPAM is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on EPAM as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

