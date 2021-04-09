Is EOG Resources (EOG) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has EOG Resources (EOG) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

EOG Resources is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 254 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. EOG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EOG's full-year earnings has moved 142.29% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, EOG has moved about 46.98% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of 17.14% on a year-to-date basis. This means that EOG Resources is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, EOG belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, which includes 46 individual stocks and currently sits at #43 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 51.43% so far this year, meaning that EOG is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Oils-Energy sector will want to keep a close eye on EOG as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

