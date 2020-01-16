Is EOG Resources (EOG) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. EOG Resources (EOG) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of EOG and the rest of the Oils-Energy group's stocks.

EOG Resources is one of 296 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. EOG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EOG's full-year earnings has moved 3.75% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, EOG has moved about 3.56% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of -0.38% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, EOG Resources is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, EOG belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, a group that includes 69 individual companies and currently sits at #51 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 0.73% so far this year, so EOG is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Oils-Energy sector will want to keep a close eye on EOG as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

