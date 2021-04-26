Is EOG Resources (EOG) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Oils-Energy space have likely heard of EOG Resources (EOG), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

EOG Resources is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 251 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. EOG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EOG's full-year earnings has moved 124.82% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, EOG has gained about 38.48% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of 14.67% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, EOG Resources is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, EOG is a member of the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, which includes 45 individual companies and currently sits at #41 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 47.92% so far this year, so EOG is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track EOG. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

