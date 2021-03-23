Is EOG Resources (EOG) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has EOG Resources (EOG) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

EOG Resources is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 250 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. EOG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EOG's full-year earnings has moved 115.67% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that EOG has returned about 36.82% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have gained about 18.16% on average. This means that EOG Resources is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, EOG is a member of the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, which includes 45 individual companies and currently sits at #38 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 48.57% this year, meaning that EOG is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to EOG as it looks to continue its solid performance.

